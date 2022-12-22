Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 49,059 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,059 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,574,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 61.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $84.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

