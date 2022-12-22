Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,705,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 940,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

