Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 1,777.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119,333 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Kornit Digital worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRNT opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $155.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

