Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1,210.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,926 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,759.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5,909.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $340.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.02 and its 200 day moving average is $354.66.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.