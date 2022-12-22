Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,458 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 46.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 4.2 %

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

