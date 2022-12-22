Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 151 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,164,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

