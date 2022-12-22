Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,958 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ZION opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

