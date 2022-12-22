Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,305 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Performance Food Group makes up 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of PFGC opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,242.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $30,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $507,977 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

