Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,305 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group accounts for 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,013 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,610,853 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,009,000 after buying an additional 29,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,793 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,362,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $507,977 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.