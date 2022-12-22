Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,131 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 18.7% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $333.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

