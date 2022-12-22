Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $242.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.46.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

