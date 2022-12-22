Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $225.56 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $175.80 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

