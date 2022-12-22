Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,541,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 73,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $174.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,731. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

