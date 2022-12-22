Threshold Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Threshold has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $159.26 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014257 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041816 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00228296 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01613329 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $5,212,078.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.