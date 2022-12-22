TiraVerse Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.80 Million (TVRS)

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TiraVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TiraVerse has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $0.62 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TiraVerse Token Profile

TiraVerse’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.000021 USD and is up 16.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

