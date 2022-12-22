Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Down to $15.34

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $14.80. Titan International shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 1,483 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $918.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.24.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $530.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.30 million. Titan International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,284 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Titan International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

