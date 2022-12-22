Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 4,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.
TKGSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.
Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.
