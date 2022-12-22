Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Trading Down 3.9%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 2,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Topcon Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Topcon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.