Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. Approximately 129,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 176,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.07 million and a P/E ratio of 29.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18.

About Touchstone Exploration

(Get Rating)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

