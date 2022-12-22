TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $347.61

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.61 ($4.22) and traded as low as GBX 289.83 ($3.52). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.56), with a volume of 847,469 shares.

TR Property Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 314.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 347.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of £948.31 million and a P/E ratio of 339.33.

TR Property Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

