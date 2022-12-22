Tradewinds LLC. Has $589,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 522.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after buying an additional 2,770,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.02. 126,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,288,260. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.