Tradewinds LLC. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 62.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $481.45. 12,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

