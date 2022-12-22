Tradewinds LLC. Sells 448 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tradewinds LLC. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

