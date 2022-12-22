TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $4,032,275.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00.

On Monday, October 17th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $627.64 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $684.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $594.19 and a 200 day moving average of $586.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,514,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,067,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $693.67.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

