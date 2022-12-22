Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Up 2.3%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 2,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 218,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of -0.16.

Insider Activity

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,399,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,177,249.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $2,239,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,399,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,177,249.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,825 shares of company stock valued at $584,045 and have sold 481,937 shares valued at $10,983,633. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,740,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,334,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.