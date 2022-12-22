Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Shares Down 0.3%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.65. Approximately 1,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

TRRSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

