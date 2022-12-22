Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Triumph Group Trading Down 2.5 %

TGI stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $689.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 121.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

