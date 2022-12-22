U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 86,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,466. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.72.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

