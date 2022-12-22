Uniswap (UNI) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and $50.54 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.36 or 0.00031804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00393575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000942 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

