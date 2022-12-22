United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. 2,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 28.97%. Analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.