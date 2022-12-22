United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Down to $28.07

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $26.84. United Fire Group shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UFCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.05.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $235.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In other United Fire Group news, Director Mark A. Green acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,958.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,043.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $3,231,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in United Fire Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 323,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 99,404 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,177,000 after acquiring an additional 54,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

