Unizen (ZCX) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unizen has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a total market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $468,456.12 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

