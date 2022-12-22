Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Upexi Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:UPXI opened at $3.31 on Monday. Upexi has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upexi

In other Upexi news, CEO Allan Marshall acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,512,467.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

