Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 99,573 shares.The stock last traded at $331.87 and had previously closed at $333.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.
Valmont Industries Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.83.
Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.
