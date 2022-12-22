Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is American Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $33,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.63. 24,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,660. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.