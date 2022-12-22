Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $75,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after buying an additional 1,352,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $134.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $185.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average is $138.11.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

