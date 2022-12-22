Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

