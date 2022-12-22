Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $49,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,102,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VUG opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.