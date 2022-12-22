Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.