Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $19,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,801,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $103.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $109.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

