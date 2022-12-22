Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,898. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.