Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

VB stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,305. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.48.

