Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.60. 1,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,305. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.48.

