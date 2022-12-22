Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.71. 1,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60.
