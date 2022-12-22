Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $222,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $194.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

