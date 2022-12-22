Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $189.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,404. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

