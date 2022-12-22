Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.8% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $173,214,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

