Veeva Systems (VEEV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV):

12/20/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2022 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $242.00 to $233.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $232.00.

11/28/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2022 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $233.00.

10/28/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $235.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,140. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $264.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day moving average is $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,918,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

