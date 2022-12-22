Veeva Systems (VEEV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV):
- 12/20/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/6/2022 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2022 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2022 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $242.00 to $233.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $232.00.
- 11/28/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/31/2022 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/31/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $233.00.
- 10/28/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $235.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,140. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $264.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day moving average is $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.