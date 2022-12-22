Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VTYX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $32.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,120,284.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $4,155,044.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,745,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,783,038.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at $491,120,284.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,104,127 shares of company stock valued at $33,424,015. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 60.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% in the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,108,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $5,237,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

