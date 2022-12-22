Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.84 million and $7.35 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $891.43 or 0.05346404 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00492295 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,863.43 or 0.29168715 BTC.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02176445 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,717,144.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

